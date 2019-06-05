Hoof Hearted Brewing expands hours

MARENGO — Hoof Hearted Brewing is expanding its hours at their newly constructed taproom. The 4,000 square foot building serves as a hospitality-driven bar and events center.

Effective June 14, Hoof Hearted Brewing’s new hours of operation will be as follows: Friday 5-10 p.m., Saturday noon-10 p.m. and Sunday noon-7 p.m.

The space features a bar with 12 rotating tap handles serving a wide swath of specialty beers that are otherwise tough to find in the Central Ohio market. Interior design elements were executed by Hoof Hearted’s Art Director, Philadelphia-based Thom Lessner.

With bar operations formerly relegated to bi-annual Sunday can releases held in their existing brewery, one of the Midwest’s finest producers of hop-forward beers hopes to expand on their recent success by becoming more accessible to the general public, a news release states.

They offer flights and food via rotating food trucks as well as canned 32-ounce “one-off” beers using their new Crowler machine.

“This is something that has been on our radar since we first opened the taproom last September,” claims HHB’s CFO and co-founder Jarrod Bichon. “With extended hours of operation comes the ability to welcome in more patrons, whether it’s the craft beer faithful or those local to Morrow County.”

Complete with a small arcade, front and back patios, and soon to be completed horseshoe pits and bocci ball court, this flexible space is meant to pander to craft beer fanatics and families alike. They also offer the taproom as an event space, one that will be able to hold up to 175 guests comfortably and will be fully operational in the next couple of months.