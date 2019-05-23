Cardington sells vehicles

CARDINGTON — During a 20-minute meeting of Cardington Village Council on Monday, May 20, it was reported the village had sold through the bid process the following pieces of equipment: a Ranger truck for $1,000; a Honda SUV for $3,050 and a New Holland tractor for $4,221.

In other business:

• Giving the police report to council was Lt. David Winkler, who said the department took 65 calls for service in April, the same as in April, 2018.

• He and Chief James Wallace had attended the annual Ohio Chief of Police Association conference in Columbus and several training seminars during that time.

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said they have made 90 runs this year and this is an increase but some are mutual calls. He said the Girl Scout troop had held a car wash at the fire house.

• Council approved payment of bills totaling $24,903.69

• Council will meet next on June 3.