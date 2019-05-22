Cardington plans Senior Night, graduation

The Cardington-Lincoln High School Baccalaureate (Senior Night) service will be conducted Saturday, June 1 at 7 p.m. in the Patrick Drouhard Auditorium

Speaker will be Hannah Zierden, 2011 C-LHS graduate, a doctoral candidate in the final year of her Phd program in Chemical and Bio-Molecular Engineering at John Hopkins University. She has presented her research at several engineering conferences in the U. S. and overseas.

During the program, scholarships will be announced and presented by donors and by Superintendent Brian Petrie.

Special music will be performed by the high school choir led by Choral/Band director, John Brehem. Invocation will be given by Dylan Goodman, president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Senior Class President, Paige Clinger, will conduct the service and the benediction will be given by FFA Chaplain Aubrey Curtis.

Ushers will be members of the National Honor Society. Refreshments will be served by members of the board of education in the lobby following the program.

The 123rd Cardington-Lincoln High School graduation program will be held Sunday, June 2 at 1:30 p.m. in the Murphy Gym at the high school.

A class of 65 seniors will receive their diplomas from Troy Ruehrmund, president of the board of education. The class will be introduced by Joe Mills, high school principal.

Music will be performed by the band directed by John Brehm.