Work on swimming pool finished

MOUNT GILEAD — All signs point to the municipal swimming pool opening as planned for the holiday weekend.

Village administrator Dan Rogers, in his report to Village Council Monday night, outlined the work that has been done:

• The pool is full and chemicals were being administered starting May 16.

• The catwalk is completed and all of the plumbing has been done in the pool house.

• There is some concrete patching to be done in the baby pool and it should have things ready for inspection.

• The steel plates for the diving boards have been installed and painted and the diving boards reinstalled.

“Everything should be ready to open the pool on Memorial Day weekend,” Rogers said.

In other business:

• Rogers requested and received $50,000 for replacing variable frequency drives for the dresser blowers at the wastewater treatment plant. All three must be replaced because the ones installed in 2007 are obsolete and no longer available.

The funds will come from the sewer capital fund.

• The septage receiving pump also has failed and parts to fix the pump will be ordered under an emergency request at $9,402 plus freight.

• The new street signs were received and will be reinstalled as time permits.

• The brackets for the veterans’ banners arrived and have been pre-assembled. Plans are to install them in the next two weeks, before the banners arrive.

• Work on the Union Street sanitary sewer project has to be completed after rain delayed it. Site work and seeding should begin soon.