Selover Library plans summer reading program

CHESTERVILLE — Selover Public Library invites readers to enjoy “A Universe of Stories” this summer during the library’s Summer Reading program.

The fun kicks off on June 2 at 2 p.m. at Selover Library’s outdoor pavilion on the lower level of the barn, when Animal Magic brings a variety of unusual and exotic animals to the library.

As with all Summer Reading events, this program is free to all. Bring chairs or blankets to sit on and bottled water if you wish. Check the library’s Facebook page for location information if the weather is poor.

The following Wednesday programs will take place at 1:30 p.m. at the library’s outdoor pavilion:

June 5: A2 Magic. A SPACE-tacular magic show.

June 12: Dr. Insecta. See cool insects and hear the true story of a brave insect family that traveled into space.

June 19: Air, The Invisible Wonder. See ultra-cool experiments about air and our atmosphere.

June 26: Armstrong Air & Space Museum. Learn about black holes with hands-on fun.

July 3: Juggler Matt Jergens. You’ll be over the moon laughing at this juggling sensation.

July 10: Spoonman. Spoonman plays the spoons faster than the speed of light.

Preschool children will enjoy the return of Story Time with Miss Melissa, meeting on Tuesday afternoons at 3:30 from June 11-July 30.

In addition to events, children up to sixth grade can track their reading on their reading logs for weekly prizes. Children in 7th to 12th grades can receive a scratch-off ticket for each hour they read, with a chance to win Kings Island tickets, an Amazon Fire tablet, or an Amazon gift card.

Adults may also read for prizes by participating in the county-wide Adult Summer Reading program beginning on June 10. For each book read, adults can stop by any Morrow County library to enter for a chance to win one of four prizes.

Stop by Selover Public Library to pick up a reading log. The library is open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 7:30 p.m.