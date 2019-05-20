COMMUNITY CALENDAR

May 25

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. The menu includes made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. The proceeds this month will be donated to local Special Olympics.

The 108th Iberia Alumni Banquet at the Der Dutchman restaurant, Bellville. Social hour at 5:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 6:30 p.m. Cost is $20. To make a reservation, call Jean Bane at 419-468-1494, Audrey Miley at 419-468-2627, Chuck Miller at 419-571-1476 or Alan Forry at 419-512-3650.

May 26

The Cardington-Lincoln High School Class of 1979 will hold its 40th reunion at Shamrock Winery, 111 County Road 25, Waldo. The event, from 5 to 9 pm, will include a casual dinner with limited wine offered. A class photo is scheduled to be taken at 6 p.m. Cost is $25 and checks can be sent to Cindy Weston, 3161 CR 168, Cardington 43315. She can be reached at 419-768-4377. Classmates are asked to bring old photos that can be shared.

Candlewood Lake 2nd annual Car Show. Open to the public. 1-4 p.m. Contact 419-947-1138 for more information.

May 27

Bloomfield Cemetery Memorial Day Service, 1 pm. Speaker will be Mike Hebenthal, who retired from the United States Air Force as a Major after 27 years of service. During this time he was selected as the Wing Airman of the Year, 21st Air Force Airman of the Year, and Military Airlift Command Airman of the year. He is superintendent of the Centerburg Local School District. The Highland Marching Band will play the National Anthem among other selections, and the Highland NJROTC will present the flag. Bloomfield Cemetery is located at 791 County Road 204, Centerburg.

May 31

Morrow County EMS & 911 Center Relay for Life benefit spaghetti dinner, Johnsville Fire Dept. 7478 County Road 242. Serving 4-8 p.m.

June 15

The 2019 Marion Popcorn Festival all-pageant informational meeting, 2-40 p.m., at bluefusion Entertainment, 1340 Mt. Vernon Avenue, Marion. The pageants will be held the first weekend of August at River Valley High School. For information, contact Lynn Jamison at lynnjamison2017@gmail.com or 614-205-9349.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

