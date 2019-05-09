Maddie Dree Boutique brings style to village

MOUNT GILEAD — The newest shop on The Square is Maddie Dree Boutique at 12 W. High St.

Store manager and owner Melody Wilkinson opened the business with daughters, Brittany Hernandez and Heather McCartney.

Brittany is quick to give her mom credit for the colorful décor and arrangement of the store. “Mom has lots of experience in design and she really did most of the work putting things together,” she said.

The store carries a line of women’s clothing that Wilkinson describes as both classic and the newest styles for milennials. There are skirts, tops, dresses, leggings and tank tops. There is also a Maddie Dree clothing website so you can get an idea of the clothing.

Heather and Brittany both model and describe individual garments when you go to their Face Book page, so you can set up a purchase right after they give a description.

“We carry some of our classic styles all year and bring in new styles every season,” Wilkinson said.

Wilkinson calls the décor in the store “Farmhouse inspired.” She does much of the work on the painted furniture, décor and store design. Furniture items for sale include tables, night stands, lamps, shelves and many miscellaneous decorative pieces.

Customers reviews and comments online note that prices are very reasonable. The store carries sizes ex-small- 3XL. Store hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Melody Wilkinson, manager owner of Maddie Dree Boutique on the square in Mount Gilead. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_IMG_20190422_120758-3.jpg Melody Wilkinson, manager owner of Maddie Dree Boutique on the square in Mount Gilead.