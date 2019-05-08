Cardington council pays bills

CARDINGTON — Village Council considered a short agenda when it met Monday, May 6. During the meeting they approved payment of bills totaling $33,025.71.

In other matters:

• Accepted the resignation of part-time police officer Michael Kutsick effective May 3. He has taken a full-time job, it was noted.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood said two contractors had placed bids on the Water Treatment upgrade, with an apparent low bidder. There were seven bid packages picked up but only two put in bids, he said. He and OHM advisor Scott Hines said they are not prepared to announce the bid winner yet pending further research on the bids.

• During council’s semi-annual joint meeting with the Glendale Union Cemetery and the Cardington Township Trustees, the three entities agreed to reappoint council member Jim Morris, as council’s representative to the Glendale Board.

• Approved the continuation of the letter program at no cost to the village, of the RITA Collection letter/subpoena delinquency program.