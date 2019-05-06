County’s role in WW I recognized

MOUNT GILEAD — “Morrow County in World War I” was the theme of the Morrow County Historical Society’s banquet held at Trinity UM Church.

Displays and table decorations featured photos and items related to the war. Replicas of the Victory Shaft, made by Eugene McMurray and arrangements of large poppies, crafted by Myrna Wall, centered the tables.

The story of the Morrow County brothers, Fred and Roy Corwin, who served together in WW I, was the focus of the Readers’ Theater program led by Kevin Evans, vice president. Readers shared excerpts from the brothers’ original letters preserved by their family.

Readers included Lisa Hull, Mike Patterson, Myrna Wall, Stan Sipe, Richard Sears, Dan Rhodebeck, Eugene McMurray, Rev. Patrick Kelly and Ellen McMurray, grand-niece of the Corwin brothers. Both brothers were wounded in action and hospitalized in France.

Fred died of his injuries and Roy returned home and later served as Morrow County Sheriff. Poetry and music from the era were also included in the program.

Phylis Miller conducted the memorial service which honored longtime member Eleanor Smith and Everett Bash, who had tended the Harding birthplace marker site for many years.

During the brief business meeting led by Mike Wilson, president, a new constitution was adopted and current officers were re-elected along with one new trustee, Kay Patterson.

Ellen Burson McMurray holds the photo of her great uncles who served in World War I. Their service was described during the recent Morrow County Historical Society dinner. William Roy Corwin, left, who was wounded in France and Fred B. Corwin, who died in France as a result of his wounds.