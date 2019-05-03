C-L receives grant for books

The Cardington-Lincoln Local Schools received a grant for $979 from the State Library of Ohio and the Institute of Museum and Library Services. The funds have been used to purchase books by Ohio authors and featured in the “Choose toRead Ohio” initiative, which focuses on and promotes authors and/or

illustrators from Ohio. A total of 59 new titles will be included in theschool libraries of the elementary, intermediate, and junior-senior high schools.

To promote this grant, the Cardington-Lincoln High School Book Club had a lunchtime visit on April 30 with local author Mindy McGinnis, during which she discussed the writing process and her pathway to publishing.

Two of her books have been featured in the Choose to Read Ohio initiative: “Not a Drop to Drink” and “Female of the Species.”

Katie Porteus is the district librarian.