CARDINGTON FFA NEWS

FLORICULTURE

Three Cardington FFA members traveled to The Ohio State University Agricultural Technical Institute campus in Wooster on April 23 to compete on the state level for the floriculture contest.

Before the contest, the students took an online test on their knowledge of greenhouse practices and plants. During the contest they had to identify tools, diseases, bugs and plants using their scientific and common names.

Then, the students had to place classes of flower arrangements and they were judged on planting rooted cuttings and solve PPM fertilizer calculations.

The team members were Tess Ruehrmund, Delisa Goodman and Isabelle Crum. They placed 25th in the state as a team.

DONKEY BASKETBALL

The Cardington FFA hosted the always popular donkey basketball game on April 24. The donkeys were provided and brought by “The Donkey Dude.”

Co-hosting the event was the River Valley FFA.

It began with an intramural game by the River Valley FFA students, then the children in the stands had an opportunity to pet and ride them. Next in competition was the intramural game of the Cardington FFA students followed by the game of musical donkeys where all participants were winners.

The final game comprised the victors of the two preliminary games; overall winner was River Valley by four points.

The Donkey Dude (Nathan) provided laughs and jokes throughout the evening with his overall message being “Love Always Wins.”

Cardington FFA members Paige Clinger, left, and Maci Morgan on donkeys during the annual FFA-sponsored donkey basketball games. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_Paige-and-Maci-on-donkeys.jpeg Cardington FFA members Paige Clinger, left, and Maci Morgan on donkeys during the annual FFA-sponsored donkey basketball games. Courtesy Photos Shown are the three Cardington FFA students who competed in the Floriculture contest at Wooster. From left, Isabelle Crum, Tess Ruehrmund and Delisa Goodman. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/05/web1_State-Horticulture-show-FFA.jpg Shown are the three Cardington FFA students who competed in the Floriculture contest at Wooster. From left, Isabelle Crum, Tess Ruehrmund and Delisa Goodman. Courtesy Photos