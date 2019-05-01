Patrol focuses on motorcycle safety in May

COLUMBUS — May is National Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month and the Ohio State Highway Patrol would like to remind motorcyclists to ride trained and sober. As summer approaches, motorists should be aware of an increase in motorcycles on the roadways.

In 2018, there were 3,317 traffic crashes involving motorcycles that resulted in 146 deaths and 2,842 injuries. Although total crashes and fatalities decreased as compared to 2017, 77 percent of crashes involving motorcycles resulted in at least one injury or death.

Taking a training class, wearing safety equipment and riding with proper endorsements can help you protect yourself and others. In 2018, the Patrol issued a total of 1,756 citations to motorcyclists, 22 percent were for operating a motorcycle without a proper license and 7 percent were for OVI.

“Motorcycle safety is a shared responsibility, everyone needs to be aware of their surroundings and other vehicles using the roadway,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

Motorists should give motorcyclists a full lane of travel and look for motorcyclists at intersections and while changing lanes. Always allow plenty of space in front of the vehicle you are driving and do not follow a motorcycle too closely.

Ohio law requires helmets for riders under 18 and drivers with less than one year of motorcycle experience. Passengers on motorcycles must wear helmets when the driver is required to do so.

For information visit www.motorcycle.ohio.gov.

