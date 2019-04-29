COMMUNITY CALENDAR

May 2-4

Sacred Hearts Church Rummage Sale at Foeller Hall, 4680 U.S. 42, Cardington, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Sponsored by Host Guild Of Sacred Hearts Parish.

May 3

Free Family Movie Night at Perry Cook Library. Showing “A Dog’s Way Home” starting at 6:30 p.m. Free popcorn and water. Under 12 accompanied by adult.

May 4

Spring Clean Up Day at Mount Gilead State Park. Join Park staff and volunteers in picking up trash in the park. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Meet at Shelter House 1. 10 a.m to noon.

Omelettes for Special Olympics, sponsored by Mount Gilead Masonic Lodge. Hosted by First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., 7-10 a.m. Freewill donation. Support for Whetstone athletes going to the state event.

May 9-11

Rummage sale, Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds benefit church programs.

May 13

Perennial Plant Swap, Selover Public Library, Chesterville, 6:30 p.m., rain or shine. Bring your perennials to trade and share. You do not have to bring plants to participate. Carri Jagger of OSU Extension Office and Master Gardeners will be the speaker. Meet in the library’s back parking lot. Questions? Call 419-768-3431.

May 20

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors, 4:30 p.m. in the Intermediate Building, 3500 County Road 168, Cardington.

May 25

The 103rd Edison Alumni Banquet, social hour 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with fried chicken buffet dinner at 12:30 p.m. Plenty of parking at the white building. Cost of meal is $10 per person. Send reservations to Walter Brown, 4362 CR 24, Mount Gilead, by May 18. Questions, call him at 419-946-6961.

Blood drives

Mount Gilead

May 11: 9 a.m.: 2 p.m., Fresh Faith Community Church, 4444 State Route 95.

May 13: 12 p.m.: 6 p.m., Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St.

Johnsville

May 18: 9 a.m.: 3 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 6808 State Route 314.

Sparta

May 3: 7:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.: Highland High School, 6505 State Route 229.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

