Two chosen for Girls State

Two Cardington-Lincoln High School junior girls were selected by Jenkins-Vaughan Auxiliary Unit 97 to attend the 2019 session of Buckeye Girls State when the unit met on April 16.

Named were Chantress DeWitt and Grace Struck. Buckeye Girls State will be held at the University of Mount Union June 16-22.

Community chairman Clara McClenathan thanked all who turned in their community hours for her annual report.

Linda Gordon said Poppy Days are scheduled for May 17-18.

The scholarship awards were discussed but tabled until the May meeting.

A donation of $220 to the Cardington-Lincoln Education Foundation was approved. It will fund the purchase of school supplies for students during the 2019-2020 school year.

Unit member Shirley Dendinger said she is making a wreath that will be taken to Washington, D.C., by the Cardington-Lincoln eighth grade students next month and placed on one of the monuments. The unit agreed to fund the cost of the wreath materials.

After this meeting, members stuffed neck pillows that will be donated to local nursing homes.