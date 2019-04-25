Firefighters battle home blaze on Ohio 288

IBERIA — Firefighters responded to a residence on Ohio 288 outside the city limits of Galion on Tuesday evening to battle a large-scale structure fire. Smoke could be seen almost a mile away as emergency responders worked to put the fire out.

According to Lt. Ryan Swank, the Iberia Fire Department was called to the scene around 6:30 p.m. Upon arriving, crews found a structure fire in a garage that was attached to a residence. The fire had fully engulfed the garage, and had extended to the house.

Firefighters were able to save the home, but the garage was a complete loss. The cause of the fire is unknown, along with damage estimates.

Along with Iberia, Troy Township, Johnsville, Mount Gilead, Springfield Township and First Consolidated fire departments responded to the blaze to help bring water and additional manpower.

The American Red Cross was called to help the homeowners find temporary shelter while the residence is under repair.

