COMMUNITY CALENDAR

April 26

Spaghetti Dinner and Silent Auction Fundraiser for Mike High. 4:30 p.m. at Handlebar Ranch 6695 County Road 76. For questions or to make an auction donation call or text Alisa Smith 740-262-0261.

April 27

Drug takeback, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kroger parking lot, Mount Gilead. Medication disposal boxes available. Prescription pills, over-the-counter medications, samples, vitamins and pet meds are accepted. Please remove all prescription labels before arrival. Sponsored by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, United Way, Drug & Alcohol Awareness & Prevention of Morrow County, Kroger and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission.

First Presbyterian Church’s Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. The meal includes made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will be given to the Community Center of Morrow County.

April 28

Headwaters Outdoor Education Center will host its first ‘egg-stravaganza,’ 2-4 p.m. Kids and families will participate in a fact-finding ‘egg’ hunt, make a fact book from recycled materials, listen to spring stories, enjoy activities and take home a plant-able ice cream cone seed cup. Light refreshments. Home Road, directly behind the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office.

ECO Center, 5th annual Community Earth Day Celebration, noon-4 p.m., 1757 County Road 59, Caledonia.

May 2-4

Sacred Hearts Church Rummage Sale at Foeller Hall, 4680 U.S. 42, Cardington, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Sponsored by Host Guild Of Sacred Hearts Parish.

May 3

Free Family Movie Night at Perry Cook Library. Showing “A Dog’s Way Home” starting at 6:30 p.m. Free popcorn and water. Under 12 accompanied by adult.

May 4

Spring Clean Up Day at Mount Gilead State Park. Join Park staff and volunteers in picking up trash in the park. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Meet at Shelter House 1. 10 a.m to noon.

May 9-11

Rummage sale, Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mount Gilead; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Proceeds benefit church programs.

American Red Cross Blood Drives

April 30, Cardington Lincoln High school. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

May 3, Highland High School. 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/04/web1_calendar-3.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.