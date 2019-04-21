Gilead Christian presents play

Someone is coming to the Hundred Acre Woods and the rumor is she’s bringing a bathtub. Based on the popular children’s book by A.A. Milne, “Winnie-the-Pooh” comes to life in a family-friendly production by Gilead Christian High School on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, April 28 at 2 p.m. at Gilead Christian School’s South Campus/Gilead Friends Church. Tickets are $7 for adults, $5 for students and senior citizens, and can be purchased at the door.

