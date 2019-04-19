Chamber honors April Students of the Month

MOUNT GILEAD — Chamber of Commerce Students of the Month for April are Highland Senior Chase Carpenter and Northmor Senior Lily Tate. The Student of the Month Award is sponsored by Consolidated Cooperative and presented by Dan Boysel.

Highland Principal Nate Huffman said that Chase Carpenter’s “character, leadership and work ethic are unsurpassed.” Carpenter was recognized by the Ohio Scholars’ Association and participated in football, basketball and track. He also volunteered at Youth Camp.

After graduation Carpenter plans to attend Otterbein University where he will major in nursing and play football. Chase’s parents are Chad and Erin Carpenter.

Northmor Senior Lily Tate is ranked first in her class with a 4.0 grade point average. Principal Ben Bethea said she is active in the student Lead Team and plays a crucial part in improving the culture and climate at Northmor High School and empowering students.

Tate’s extra-curricular activities include National Honor Society in grades 10-12 and as President senior year, Senior Class Co-president, Youth Safety Council President, Choir in grades 9-12, Musical cast member in 2019, and Yearbook Club. She is a volunteer at Primrose Retirement Community, Nellie’s Catwalk for Kids, and 2018 assistant youth softball and basketball coach.

Her plans are to earn a teaching degree with a focus on English with an assignment in grades 6-8.

Each Student of the month received a $25 Amazon gift card from Consolidated Cooperative in addition to their Student award.

