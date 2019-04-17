The following cases were determined in the April 15 session of Cardington Mayor’s Court:

Betty J. Anderson, Cardington, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Earl J. Conrad, Csrdington, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Holly F. Davidson, Marion, driving under suspension, display of plates, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Tasha M. Hammond, Stow, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Chrystal G. Lewis, LaRue, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Lance B. Mowers, Mount Gilead, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Adrian R. Romero, Columbus, speed 35 mph in municipality, paid waiver.

Cody R. Scott, Delaware, speed, 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Tyler F. Thacker, Edison, speed 35 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

John L. Willis, Marion, driving under suspension, speed, 25 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.