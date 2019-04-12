Good Friday service planned

Morrow Bible Church invites the community to the following services to remember Christ’s death and resurrection.

A Good Friday service will be held on April 19, at 7 p.m. The guest speaker will be David Minnick, missionary to Australia serving under Gospel Fellowship Association Missions.

Resurrection Sunday (April 21) will begin with a Sunrise Service at 7 a.m. at the Bloomfield Cemetery (County Road 204, just south of State Route 656). Breakfast will be served at the church following this service.

Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m. and the morning worship service at 10:45 a.m.