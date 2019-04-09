Seniors Citizens Day planned

Seniors Citizens Day will be observed Thursday, May 9, when Chester Arbor of the Gleaner Insurance Society and the Morrow County Seniors on Center team up to honor the area senior citizens at the Junior Fair Building on the Morrow County Fairgrounds.

Registration will begin at 11 am and continue to noon. Lunch will be provided and will include a hot beef sandwich, cheesy baked potatoes, baked beans, tossed salad, chips and assorted cookies. The main meal will be catered by Seneca County Food Services, who also provide the Senior Center meals.

Entertaining in the afternoon will be “Strut Your Stuff,” an active group of seniors who enjoy dancing while keeping fit. There will be a variety of displays around the room offering seniors opportunities in which to be involved.

Group activities will be offered during the afternoon led by individuals and later, door prizes will be distributed.

The event will wind up at 3 pm. Reservations are limited but can be made by calling the Senior Center at 419-946-4191.