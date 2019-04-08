COMMUNITY CALENDAR

April 16

Ohio State University Extension – The Occasional Quantity Cook, Ag Credit Building, second floor conference Room; 6-8:15 p.m. Cost is free, provided by your Levy funds. Register: 419-947-1070 by April 12.

April 17

Spaghetti Dinner for Mount Gilead Schools, 6-8 p.m. at Park Avenue Elementary School. Ask questions and get information about the district finances and how the levy will affect students.

Trinity United Methodist Church Community Dinner, 5-6:45 p.m., pork cutlet and mashed potatoes, vegetable, salad, rolls dessert, drink. $8 per person; children 10 and under free. Dine-in or Carry-out available.

April 20

Community Breakfast at Cardington American Legion Hall Post 97. Serving 7-10:30 a.m. Public is welcome. Free will donation.

April 23

OSU Extension – Morrow County, 6 p.m. in the AgCredit 2nd Floor Conference Room Gale Martin and Brandon Parks from Native in Harmony Nursery in Marengo will be talking about using native plants in your yard and gardens. This class is free.

April 25

OSU Extension – Morrow County, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Eric Barrett from Mahoning County Extension will be teaching about hydrangeas. The cost of this class is $30 and you will get a plant to take home; pre-register by April 19.

April 27

The Morrow County First Families luncheon, Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 East High Street, Mount Gilead. Meeting time is 11:30 with lunch at noon. Cost is $10. per person and payable at the door. Reservations are required and can be made by calling the Genealogy Annex at 419-947-5866 during open hours or call or text Ann Artrip at 419-544-4437. Reservations must be made no later than April 20.. Following lunch and the induction ceremony, we will have a visit from Elizabeth Van Lew (portrayed by Chris Petee), a Civil War spy, who will share stories of her adventures as a spy for the Northern Army. Meeting is open to the public.

Hearts For Hospice dinner, 5 p.m.; tickets $15. Live auction, 7 p.m.; bake sale, 50/50 raffle, annual awards, Cardington-Lincoln High School. Purchase dinner tickets at hospicemorrowcounty.org or call 419-946-9822.

Drug takeback, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Kroger parking lot, Mount Gilead. Medication disposal boxes available. Prescription pills, over-the-counter medications, samples, vitamins and pet meds are accepted. Please remove all prescription labels before arrival. Sponsored by the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, United Way, Drug & Alcohol Awareness & Prevention of Morrow County, Kroger and Ohio Heartland Community Action Commission.

First Presbyterian Church will host the Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. The meal includes made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will be given to the Community Center of Morrow County.

May 2-3

Sacred Hearts Church Rummage Sale at Foeller Hall, 4680 U.S. 42, Cardington, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m.-noon Saturday. Sponsored by Host Guild Of Sacred Hearts Parish.

Blood drives

Marengo

April 12: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marengo United Methodist Church, 8 N. Main Street.

Mount Gilead

April 26: 1 – 7 p.m., Mount Gilead Church of Christ, 322 Iberia St.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

