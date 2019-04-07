Real estate franchises merge to become Howard Hanna J.C. Meyer Realtors

MOUNT GILEAD — Bonecutter Properties L.L.C. and Howard Hanna J.C. Meyer joined hands to acquire Howard Hanna – Mount Gilead Office to better serve the real estate needs of Morrow and surrounding counties.

Krista Bonecutter, Tiffany Meyer, and Cheyenne Peck are the new owners of Howard Hanna J.C.Meyer Realtors located at 16 S. Main Street, Suite 101, Mount Gilead, and 1149 E. Main St., Ashland.

“We are proud to have Tiffany Meyer, former Ohio Association of Realtors President, as primary broker, Cheyenne Peck as managing broker and their teams of 12 agents affiliated with our organization.” said Krista Bonecutter owner of Bonecutter Properties and Managing Partner of Howard Hanna J.C.Meyer Realtors. “They are well respected professionals with deep expertise and investment in the areas they serve.”

Peck will continue to serve buyers and sellers in the Morrow County area, Meyer will continue to serve the Ashland County area. Additionally, Meyer will focus on attracting commercial business to north central Ohio, a news release states.

Bonecutter added, “Our sales associates have been equipped with state of the art technology and are exceptionally prepared to handle your home buying and selling needs. With over forty years combined experience we will bring the best in real estate services to our customers.

“Cheyenne Peck is a top producer in Morrow and surrounding counties with over 5 million in home sales per year. Tiffany Meyer brings years of commercial real estate expertise to the table having brokered dozens of large multi-million dollar commercial properties and developments near the I-71 corridor.”

“I am excited about this opportunity. Referrals are a key component of this business and I will continue to serve my clients with honesty, integrity and professionalism. The real estate market is exploding in Morrow County. With new development coming into the area, you will want agents that are in the know and ready to work hard for you. We have that here at Howard Hanna J.C. Meyer,” Peck said.

“My goal is to take on the challenges of bringing buyers, sellers and developers together for mutual profit and benefit. My reputation is built on integrity and commitment to my profession, my clients and my communities,” Meyer said.