Cardington council approves server purchase

Several purchases were approved by Cardington Village Council during the April 1 meeting.

Following a description by Deb Fry, finance officer, of the poor function of the computer server purchased in 2012 and the improvements that will result with the purchase of the new server, council agreed to its purchase at a cost of $23,400.

It has a three-year warranty and a back-up drive.

Also approved for purchase was an upgraded phone system which Fry said will be much more efficient than the current system. Among the many improvements is that the phones will be able to be moved from room to room, she said.

In other business:

• A Sutphen Custom Pumper with heavy duty monarch chassis was approved for purchase for the fire department. This Pumper will not be delivered until 2020. Mayor Susie Peyton extended appreciation to Fire Chief Gary Goodman and the department for “the work that you do.”

• Danny Wood, village administrator, recommended the approval of an agreement with Renergy, Inc. for the removal of biomass (sludge) from the wastewater treatment facility and council agreed.

• An important step was taken when council accepted the recommendation of Wood to enter into a contract with Link Computer Corporation for the installation and use of the utility software known as Muni-Link for maintaining and billing of water wastewater customers for the village.

This will result in more efficient billing and record keeping of the village’s utility customers.

• Council approved the temporary employment by the village of Jim Clinger as temporary part time summer street worker for the village. Mayor Peyton said Clinger will help with the tending of floral barrels and trees and mowing of grass during the summer months.

• Wood said the work of his department the past two weeks included repair of catch basins in front of the elementary school on Nichols Street.

Council membder Heather Deskins questioned why there are no trash cans in Maxwell Park. She was told the situation will be corrected.

• Mayor Peyton said the economic development meetings held once month in the council room have brought much interest. The next meeting will be held April 23. Lunch will be served.

• Bills totaling $23,243.87 were approved for payment and included repair of two overhead doors on village owned property at a cost of $4,410.