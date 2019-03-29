Plans made for Martel Alumni Banquet

Reservations are being taken for the annual Martel Alumni Banquet to be held at All Occasions Catering, 6989 Waldo-Delaware Road, Waldo, at 1 p.m., Sunday, April 28.

The menu, $13 per person, will be the Sunday buffet.

Honor class this year is 1959 (60 years). Anyone (and their spouse or guest), or anyone who attended Martel but graduated from River Valley or another area school after the consolidation, is invited.

Reservations and payment and menu can be sent by April 20 to William Gardner, president, 5367 Tittlebaugh Road, Marion 43302 or phone 419-864-6229.

Reservations can also be phoned to any of the other officers: Everett Douce, vice president: 419-845-2566 or Nancy Weekes, secretary-treasurer, 419-562-9115.