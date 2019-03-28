McClain Appointed to Ohio Commission on Fatherhood

COLUMBUS — State Representative Riordan McClain (R-Upper Sandusky) was recently appointed to the Ohio Commission on Fatherhood by Speaker Larry Householder (R-Glenford).

The Ohio Commission on Fatherhood is a state-wide commission whose mission is to enhance the well-being of Ohio’s children by providing opportunities for fathers to become better parents, partners and providers. The commission is part of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and seeks to strengthen vulnerable Ohio families by funding community based programs that serve low-income fathers.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to serve on the Commission on Fatherhood,” said Rep. McClain.

“As a father to three (soon to be four) amazing children, I’m deeply invested and understanding of the role fathers play in the lives and development of their children. Providing support and guidance to men facing the challenges and joys of being a parent is critical to the success of our society.”

OCF-funded programs are intended to aide fathers in improving economic stability, fostering responsible parenting, and promoting healthy relationships with their children.