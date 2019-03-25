Mount Gilead schools board plans Tuesday session

The Mount Gilead Exempted Village school district will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, March 26 at 6 p.m. at the board office located at 145 N. Cherry St., Mount Gilead.

The purpose of the meeting is to take action on an employment contract and to take action on a recommended change to the 2019-2020 school calendar.

The board may enter into executive session to discuss the appointment, employment, dismissal, discipline, promotion, demotion, or compensation of a public employee or official, or the investigation of charges or complaints against a public employee, official, licensee, or regulated individual.