COMMUNITY CALENDAR

March 27

Edison United Methodist Church Steak Supper, 4:30-6:30 p,m, at 333 S. Boundary Street, Edison. The menu is baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salads, pie, cake and drinks. Adults $9 and children $4. For information call June Hawk at 419-946-5178 or Rosemary Levings at 419-560-1273.

March 29

Morrow Soil & Water Conservation District, 10 a.m., meet Ohio Department of Agriculture Director Dorothy Pelanda; 5362 U.S. 42, Suite 202, Mount Gilead. For details call 419-946-7923 or email morrowsw@redbird.net. Informal meeting with a Q&A.

March 30

Superhero movie binge day, Selover Public Library, Chesterville, 1 p.m. Watch the following movies back to back: Captain America The First Avenger, Wonder Woman and Aquaman. All are rated PG-13. Children 12 & under should be accompanied by a responsible adult or older sibling. No registration necessary. Free snacks and bottled water.

March 31

A Singspiration service will be conducted by Key Ministries of Morrow County at the First United Methodist Church, Cardington. The 7 p.m. service will be hosted by Pastor Paul Turner. Darlene Wallace pianist/organist will accompany the singing of familiar hymns led by song leader Gertie Arnold.

April 1

Marengo Seniors breakfast meeting at the Farmstead Restaurant, 9 a.m. Call 419-253-0727 with questions.

Computer Basics: Email. Cardington Public Library. 3:30-5 p.m. Free but call to register. 419-864-8181.

April 4

Mount Gilead Schools informational meeting for the levy, 6-8 p.m. at The End Zone restaurant in Mount Gilead. Ask questions and get information about the May 7 levy.

April 5

Buckeye Tom’s Hunting Heritage Banquet. Handlebar Ranch 6695 Township Road 76. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 7:30 p.m. For tickets and more information contact Liz & Wade Looker 419-210-4071.

April 6

Vegetative Propagation Class. Presented by OSU Extension-Morrow County, 10 a.m.-noon. Merry Tapp, Franklin County Master Gardener Volunteer, will be teaching how to propagate your plants through vegetative cuttings. Ag Credit Building 2nd Floor Conference Room, 5362 U.S. 42, Mount Gilead.

Free Fresh Produce Market. Held at North Woodbury Alliance Church 6385 State Route 314 Mount Gilead. 11 a.m. Bring photo ID and your own bags or boxes. No residency requirement.

April 13

Quilters Market Day, a “Flea Market” for quilters, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Fredericktown Schools, 111 Stadium Drive; admission $5. There will also be a fat quarter drawing. Applications to be a vendor or to have a quilt in the show are due April 1 and can be found by visiting www.fredericktown.net/quiltersmarket.htm or by calling 740-694-6140.

April 17

Spaghetti Dinner for Mount Gilead Schools, 6-8 p.m. at Park Avenue Elementary School. Ask questions and get information about the district finances and how the levy will affect students.

Blood drives

Cardington

April 6: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Cardington First United Methodist Church, 300 S. Marion St.

Iberia

April 11: 1:30 – 6:30 p.m., Washington Township trustee building, 3612 Cemetery Road.

Marengo

April 12: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Marengo United Methodist Church, 8 N. Main Street.

Mount Gilead

April 26: 1 – 7 p.m., Mount Gilead Church of Christ, 322 Iberia St.

https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_calendar-3.jpg

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.