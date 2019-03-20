No action taken at Cardington village meeting

CARDINGTON — There was no legislative action taken during the regular meeting of Cardington Village Council March 18.

Reporting on the village’s finances during the 40-minute meeting, Fiscal Officer Deb Fry submitted bills totaling $67,132.03, which were approved for payment.

She commented on the HB 62 gas tax substitute bill passed by the Ohio House with a reduced rate of 10.7 cents. She said it will be implemented over a two-year period and distributed papers describing the bill’s features and how they would benefit communities.

In other business:

• Fire Chief Gary Goodman said the department had placed smoke detectors in the village’s group homes and explained that they are inspected each year and every bedroom has to have a smoke detector. He also advised they (group home officials) had purchased them.

The department had a walk-through at the school where they learned the new placing of the keys, etc. in case the department has to make an emergency entrance.

He also briefly discussed the repair of the tornado siren, noting that it was replaced once, about 20 years ago, since the tornado.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood told council the problems encountered with tree roots in the village storm sewer and sanitary sewer lines.

• Police Chief James Wallace said the department is holding more staff meetings to go over issues and training. They recently held a (practice) session of building searches in the local school building.

He advised they have their re-qualification schedule next month and said one of the officers is a crisis intervention counselor who will help them.

• Mayor Susie Peyton said the village wide yard sale is set for Saturday, June 8 beginning at 9 a.m. Cardington residents are welcome to hold their own yard sales and/or set up in the village park.