CARDINGTON MAYOR’S COURT

The following cases were determined in the March 4 session:

Keaton A. Bowersmith, Cardington, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Mark. C. Drotleff, Worthington, use of local streets, guilty, paid waiver.

Dustin R. Funk, Mount Gilead, speed, 35 mph in municipality, seatbelt driver, guilty, paid waiver.

The following cases were determined in the March 18 session:

Christopher R. Butts, Cardington, driving under suspension, signal before changing course, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Kristina L. Centeno, Centerburg, stop sign violation, guilty, paid waiver.

Stacy L. Foor, Marengo, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Brandy M. Geyer, Cardington, failure to control, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Eric L. Riley, Mount Gilead, driving under suspension, guilty, assessed fines and costs.