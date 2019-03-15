‘Just Another High School Musical’ at Northmor

Once again the lights will dim and the stage will be set in the old Northmor building for this year’s spring musical, “Just Another High School Musical.” And no it is not the Disney show.

Imagine it is opening night of the big spring musical, and no one knows where the director is or what show is to be performed. Imagine that the Stage Manager has been left in charge, but neither he nor the Assistant Director have attended any rehearsals.

Then take a bunch of high school actors with lots of talent, but with no organizational skills trying to create a show at the last minute. Muy Guapa’s Gang (that’s the actors) will do their best to entertain while trying to figure out the plot and songs.

It will be held in the old Northmor Gym on Friday, March 29 and Saturday, March 30 at 7:30 p.m. for “Just Another High School Musical.”

Doors will open at 7. All tickets sold at the door. Adults $6 and students $4.

Cast of Northmor’s Just Another High School Musical. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_Northmor.jpg Cast of Northmor’s Just Another High School Musical. Courtesy Photo