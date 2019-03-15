Northmor students aid Ronald McDonald House

Northmor JOG and Youth Safety Council went to the Ronald McDonald House to deliver 10 boxes of pop tabs from the elementary and JOG student pop tab war.

We also brought fleece blankets made by Mrs. Kathy Cass, a retired Northmor teacher. The students had teams and cleaned the whole house from the basement to the third floor. The students washed windows, vacuumed rugs, sweep floors, disinfected play areas, door knobs, railings, cleaned kitchens and dusted.

The Ronald McDonald staff was happy to see our students as they are great workers, disciplined, and know what they are doing with cleaning when they get to the house. Our goal again this year was to give the Ronald McDonald House another $2000 check like last year.

We reached our goal with the help of the Northmor staff and Jeans Week, donation cans at the home football games, Halloween Costume Contest, and Wayne Bradley, former owner of the Shell Station on State Route 95. Northmor JOG has given over $10,000 since 2007 to benefit the Ronald McDonald House and its families.

