Center’s 8th Chili Cook-off a success

MOUNT GILEAD — Bakers at the Morrow County Community Center Chili Cook-off and Bake-off were surprised and pleased to see the top prize trophy go to 9-year-old Alex Threadgill and his 8-year-old sister Bella.

Their mom, Jessica Scott, said they did it all by themselves, but destroyed their kitchen.

In the chili category, Scott won the trophy for Best Traditional recipe and Allen Stojkovic won for Most Unique Chili. Stojkovic also won the People’s Choice award this year. The Whetstone Team won second place for both baked goods and Traditional while Nicole Hicks received a second place for Most Unique.

Also participating in baking were Penny Brooke, Jane Coburn, Susan Keightley, Allen Stojkovic and Team Whetstone. Kim and Mike Porter made a popular traditional chili along with Susan Keightley. It was the first year that a spiciest chili category had no entries.

Entertainment was provided by the Mount Gilead Show Choir with DJ Roger Wren providing music throughout the lunch hour. Several got out on the dance floor to do the Electric Slide after prizes were announced.

Judges for the event were: Edison Mayor Sandy Ackerman, Dr. Brian Bachelder, Burgess Castle, Chamber Director Shelley Planey, Andy Wick and Chris Wolford.

Community Center Board Member Becky Drouhard gave thanks to Seniors on Center and sponsors: Tri-Rivers Career Center, Attorneys Griffith and Brininger, Morrow County Hospital, Consolidated Cooperative, Andy Bower of Edward Jones Investments, Lubrication Specialties Inc., Morrow Family Health Center, Sharon and Rob Hickson, Dixie Shinaberry and the Mount Gilead Church of Christ.

Donors for the Silent auction were: Gardens and Gifts, Kroger, Joe’s True Value, Sames & Cook, Connie McChesney, Tami Morrow, Heritage House B &B, Pleiades Farm, Caitlin Trainer, Drug Mart, Wendy’s, Village Hair Smith in Cardington, and Morrow County House of Trophies.

Proceeds of $1,850 from the event will benefit programs at the Morrow County Community Center in Mount Gilead. For a full list of programs visit www.mccommunitycenter.org or find it on Facebook.

Morrow County Community Center Chili Cook-off and Bake-off winners from left: Allen Stojkovic Nicole Hicks, Jessica Scott, Martha Osborne, Chad Wogan and Linda Frazier. Bake-off winners in front are Alex and Bella Threadgill. Alex Threadgill with the winning walnut cake. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel