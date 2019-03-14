Student organized fund-raising effort

MOUNT GILEAD — Madison Fry, a senior at Gilead Christian School, wanted to do something for a good cause while bringing her school and the community together.

So she opted to conduct a Capstone Project and hold a Bowl for the Cure to raise money for a program dear to her heart, the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, Columbus affiliate.

Because her mother, Jackie Fry, is a breast cancer survivor, she decided to honor her by organizing the event held March 2, 2019 at Morrow Lanes in Cardington. Her mother tossed the first ball and 30 other participants then joined the Bowl for the Cure.

Thirty participants bowled in the event which was attended by persons ranging in ages from two to 76 years. A total of $950 was raised but was matched the next day by an anonymous donor bringing the total to $1,900.

“I wanted to provide something for a cause that affected me personally since my mother had breast cancer. I wanted to bring the school and community together (in the Capstone Project) and also support the local bowling alley who have supported and helped us,” Madison said.

“I’m proud of what she is doing and the money she is raising for something special to her and she has done it well and worked hard. She was instrumental in getting students involved. She may be introducing a ‘new society,’” Bryan Potteiger, Gilead Christian School Principal, said.

Eldonna McKinniss, who has organized the Susan B. Komen Bowl for the Cure the past 12 years, added, “I appreciate what she has done in getting other students involved and making them aware of breast cancer and what it can do to a family.”

Madison Fry, Gilead Christian senior, and Principal Bryon Potteiger. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_Madison-bowl-for-the-cure.jpg Madison Fry, Gilead Christian senior, and Principal Bryon Potteiger. Courtesy Photo