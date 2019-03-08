DAAP, MCAT collaborate on transportation

MOUNT GILEAD — Drug & Alcohol Awareness & Prevention of Morrow County and Morrow County Area Transit are taking part in a funding collaboration that ends April 30.

The purpose is the transportation for Morrow County residents with substance use disorder to and from treatment and recovery support services anywhere in the state of Ohio. The service is for residents who do not have Medicaid-eligible transportation.

Transportation to treatment and recovery support services for resident can assist with transportation with other household members who need transportation to the same agency.

• Resident must be 12 and older to ride alone. Any resident 11 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

• Please call 2 days in advance for transportation request: 419-864-3500.

• MCAT’s hours of operation: Monday-Friday: 6 a.m.-6 p.m.; Saturday: 6 a.m.-noon.

Agency giving referral should:

• Assist client requesting transportation with transportation referral form.

• Make a copy of the transportation referral form 3.) Email the copy to: Ashleyg@ohcac.org or fax to 419-946-2017 Attention: Ashley G.

• Assist client with calling MCAT to set up transportation services if possible.

• Give original Transportation Referral Form to client requesting transportation. Client will need to give this form to the transportation driver upon pick-up.