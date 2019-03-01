Northmor students help at zoo

Northmor Youth Safety Council went to the Columbus Zoo to volunteer in taking down the Christmas Lights. They made the trip on Feb. 28 and will do one more trip on March 27. At that time they will check and bundle the lights in their perspective colors and wire lengths for this coming August when the zoo starts putting the lights up again. Northmor was praised for their hard work and how much they accomplished in getting the lights down off the trees. Donivan Harkness, grounds maintenance manager at the Columbus Zoo, says Northmor students are one of the hardest working group of volunteers in taking down lights and packing them in boxes for the next season.

