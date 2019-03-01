Happy Wanderers find a cure for cabin fever

After hibernating for a few weeks of snow and wintery weather, the Happy Wanderers were glad to have a sunny day for a trip to visit sights in Worthington and Columbus last week.

The first stop was Igloo Letterpress on High Street in downtown Worthington. The business is a letter press and bookbinding shop that uses several presses from the late eighteenth and early nineteenth century. Staff demonstrated how business cards, posters and wedding invitations are printed on the old presses with a modern flair.

After each person made a card on the hand press and browsed their gift shop, the group walked down the street to enjoy lunch at La Chatelaine French Bakery and Bistro.

The last destination for the outing was a guided tour of the new National Veterans Memorial and Museum that opened in October of 2018. Exhibits were arranged around a timeline of the history of wars and conflicts in which the United States has participated.

There are several computer stations where visitors can dig deeper into history and hear firsthand accounts from veterans. Visitors are taken on a journey through the lives of military personnel in all branches of the service.

Sen. John Glenn served as the founding chairman of the Veterans Advisory Committee before his death in 2016. The $75 million dollar facility sits on 2.5 acres overlooking the Scioto River, where the old Franklin County Veterans Memorial once stood.

Phylis Miller commented that it is all very well organized and there is so much to see. It was the general consensus of the group that they had barely scratched the surface of all the exhibits, photos, videos and personal artifacts that were on display.

A highlight at the museum that drew many visitors was the video clip of Vietnam veterans coming home. Another video highlighted the experiences of John Glenn and John McCain. It showed how their service in the military lead to their service in the Senate.

The Columbus excursion was the first trip for Happy Wanderers in 2019. The next venture will be a trip to see the Golden Dragons and the Withrow Museum in Marion on March 8th. The 2019 itinerary will continue throughout the year with a visit to the Amish Door in Wilmot, Ohio, and the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on April 23.

For a full listing of enjoyable and enlightening Happy Wanderer trips, you can call the leader and organizer, Linda Ruehrmund at 419-864-7520. All the trips are taken on a comfortable, handicapped accessible coach.

Shirley Furr tries her hand at making a card at the Igloo Letterpress in Worthington. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_IMG_20190221_111530-1.jpg Shirley Furr tries her hand at making a card at the Igloo Letterpress in Worthington. Happy Wanderers group gather at the wall of flags at the National Veterans Memorial Museum. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/03/web1_IMG_20190221_144130-1.jpg Happy Wanderers group gather at the wall of flags at the National Veterans Memorial Museum.