Cardington FFA serves farmers dinner

Cardington FFA members Dylan and Delisa Goodman facilitated their Living to Serve project on Feb. 18 when they hosted a dinner to honor the farmers in the community. The evening began with a welcome from the hosts during which they extended their gratitude to all farmers who attended this dinner.

Farmers were served their meal which consisted of salad, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, green beans, potato salad, dinner rolls and dessert.

While the guests dined, FFA members visited with them and heard first hand about farming experiences. Following dinner, Dale Minyo, a farm broadcaster for the Ohio Ag Net, shared a wonderful message about agriculture and its transformations throughout the years.

The chapter enjoyed sharing dinner with the present agriculturists of our community and loved hearing about many of their farming experiences.

Pictured are Cardington FFA members serving dinner to area farmers https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2019/02/web1_Cardington-FFA-members-hostiing-dinner.jpeg Pictured are Cardington FFA members serving dinner to area farmers Courtesy Photo