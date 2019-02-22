Medical marijuana topic of Chamber luncheon

CARDINGTON — Deanna Brant tackled the subject of medical marijuana and the role of employers at the Feb. 19 Morrow County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau luncheon.

Brant, executive director of the Delaware-Morrow Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, told about 70 members and guests about the challenges facing hiring from a human resources perspective.

“Ohio is one of 23 states with medical marijuana status,” she said.

Brant said business owners will face a myriad of questions regarding employing someone who has been prescribed medical marijuana.

“You need to learn about this to protect your business,” she said, adding there are safety issues.

A medical marijuana law, House Bill 523, passed in 2016 and was signed into law by then-Gov. John Kasich.

The law authorized medical marijuana use by patients with 21 conditions, including cancer or chronic pain, in the form of edibles, oils, patches and vaporizing.

She said Kasich adopted a comprehensive “seed to sale” approach regarding the support for HB 523 and its implementation in Ohio.

Patients and their caregivers will be allowed to possess up to a 90-day supply. Smoking or home growing it is barred, she said.

Brant will present a full workshop on the subject 9-11 a.m. on March 13 at Job & Family Services Community Room B. It is free to chamber members and $10 for non-members.

In other Chamber business:

• A new logo was chosen by members from four designs for use by the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Bureau.

• The annual golf outing is planned for Kings Mill Golf Course in June. Teams and hole sponsors are being sought.

• New Chamber members are Cardington American Legion, which hosted last week’s meeting, Joe’s True Value, Murray, Rauzi, Kidwell & Cunningham, Ltd., Morrow County Democratic Executive Committee and American Red Cross North Central Ohio chapter.

• A business after hours is planned for Van’s Tire Pros, 3594 State Route 309, Iberia, March 28 from 5-7 p.m.