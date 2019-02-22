Morrow County joins MORPC

MOUNT GILEAD — The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission (MORPC) has approved Morrow County as its newest member.

MORPC is a voluntary association of more than 60 local governments in Central Ohio serving the region through planning, direct service, public policy information, innovative programming and intergovernmental coordinating services in the areas of transportation, land use, energy conservation, the environment and housing.

The acceptance of Morrow County as a member took place Feb. 14, following a resolution previously approved by the Morrow County Board of Commissioners to join MORPC.

The county’s membership will provide the opportunity for two representatives to serve as voting members at MORPC board meetings.

“We are excited to be MORPC’s newest member. Our membership will allow us to take advantage of the resources and expertise offered by the commission,” Morrow County Commissioner Tom Whiston said. “We’re also looking forward to forging new relationships with additional partners throughout the region, which will be beneficial for Morrow County.”

“We’re pleased to welcome Morrow County as an important part of a growing Central Ohio region,” MORPC Executive Director William Murdock said. “Counties are important local government partners for MORPC, so having Morrow County at the table is critical to our work on regional issues and services.”

The MORPC board meets 10 times a year to discuss important regional issues, guide the direction of MORPC’s work, network with local leaders to discuss common problems, create solutions to shared regional challenges and provide input on funding decisions.

Additional benefits of serving on MORPC’s board include grants and funding opportunities, educational forums, training and seminars, technical assistance and data, and policy development.