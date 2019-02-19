Maple Syrup Festival sets 44th event

FULTON — The 44th annual Lutheran Memorial Camp Maple Syrup Festival will be held Sunday, March 10, with serving from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The pancake and sausage brunch will be served in the Cedar Lodge. The brunch will cost $8 for adults and $5 for youths, 3 to 9 years old.

There will be walking tours of maple syrup production; wagon rides through the camp; live music by the Avalon Nine and fresh baked maple snacks. Real maple syrup will be available along with fresh made maple donuts.

All funds support “sending a kid to camp.”

The camp is located on State Route 61, five miles north of I-71 and seven miles south of Mount Gilead.

For information, call 419-864-8030.