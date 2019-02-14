COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Feb. 22

The Knox County Memorial Building Inc., a nonprofit organization located at 112 East High Street, Mount Vernon, will host “Game On!,” an evening of board gaming fun for adults (ages 16 and up) in Veteran’s Hall featuring a cash bar and concessions (pizza provided by Domino’s). 6-9 p.m. Admission is $5 in advance and $6 at the door.

Feb. 23

Binge Day at Selover Library, Chesterville, 1 to 7:30 p.m. Watch the TV series Sherlock, beginning with episode 1. Free popcorn. Open to ages 14 and older.

Morrow County Genealogical Society will hold its monthly meeting at the Mount Gilead Library Annex, 35 East High St. The program entitled “History Gleaned from Antique 1860s, 70s and 80s Morrow County newspapers” will be presented by Bill Griffin, a retired local history teacher. Meeting is at 2 p.m. and is open to the public.

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., will sponsor a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. Made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast will be served. Cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds go to the mission of the church.

Feb. 26

Adults with a high school diploma or GED are welcome to enroll in spring semester classes. Registration will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Iberia Presbyterian Church, 8607 County Road 30 in Iberia. Offered will be “New Testament Survey” with Rev. Jack Moore; “Church History” with Rev. Rhett Crabtree; and “Christian and Community Service” with Rev. Dr. Dennis Schultz. The first day of class with be Saturday, March 2.

Feb. 27

Fly Tying Basics, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Selover Public Library, Chesterville. Learn about the basics of fly tying with The Fishing Guy, Rodger Norcross. You’ll find out about the history of fly tying, synthetics vs natural materials, dry and wet flies, stream reading and more. For all ages. Young children must be accompanied by an adult. No registration necessary.

March 18

The Tomorrow Center monthly meeting at 4:30 p.m. The meeting is held in the Cardington-Lincoln Intermediate building, 3700 County Road 168, Cardington. The meeting is an open meeting to the public.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week's edition.

