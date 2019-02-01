MOUNT GILEAD POLICE CALLS

Jan. 24-30

Warrant

While investigating a theft on Marion Road, it was discovered the suspect had a warrant from mayor’s court. She was taken into custody.

Domestic

A man said he was assaulted by his son on Delaware Street. His son had left the scene.

Accident

A woman driving on West High Street was preparing to turn onto HPM Street when she was struck in the rear causing property damage.

Complaint

A woman said her ex-boyfriend was harassing her on Facebook and calling her place of employment. She declined to pursue charges.

Pair arrested

Officer assisted Morrow County Sheriff’s deputy on a traffic stop at North Delaware and West High streets. Two people were arrested on warrants and a bag of suspected methampetamines was located.

Assist unit

Officer assisted EMS on Douglas Street with a woman who had fallen with possible injuries. She was treated at the scene.

Overdose

Officer and a sheriff’s deputy arrived on East Vine Street to assist with an unresponsive woman. EMS arrived and officer provided a unit of Narcan to help revive her. She was taken to the hospital.

Plow damaged

Driver was plowing snow and spreading salt on East Marion Street when a second vehicle pulled into the lot striking it. The first vehicle had damage to the spreader on the back of the truck. The second vehicle had damage to the right front corner.