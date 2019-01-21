Jan. 23-24

OhioHealth trauma care presents Stop The Bleed, 8-10 a.m. Wednesday; 5-7 p.m. Thursday. Instructor Stacey Wickham. The program’s goal is to teach people how to recognize, stop or control life-threatening bleeds until medical personnel arrive. To register call Jan Boyd at 419-949-3089.

Jan. 26

First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St., will host a Fourth Saturday Breakfast, 7-10 a.m. The menu is made-to-order omelets, hash browns, and toast. The cost is $6 for adults and $3 for children. This month’s proceeds will be donated to the local Salvation Army. A thank you to the community for your support in 2018 as the church raised $3,796 for local charities.

Jan. 27-28

Cardington Soccer Sign Ups for ages 3 through Grade 12. Location is Cardington Middle School (through the double doors). Sunday 5:30-8 p.m. Monday 7-9 p.m. To sign up online or for more info visit cardingtonsoccer.org.

Jan. 29

Walk with a Doc during your lunch hour. noon to 1 p.m. Each month a new topic will be discussed while walking with the Doc! This month’s topic is Healthy New Year Resolutions. Cherry St. School, 145 N. Cherry St. Mount Gilead. Free admission.

Feb. 1

The 21st annual Mount Gilead Hall of Fame induction will take place between the JV and varsity games against Northmor. A reception with light refreshments will be served in the high school community room at 6 p.m.

Chili supper, 5-7 p.m., Mount Gilead High School auditorium. Cost is a donation. All proceeds support the Paul “Bear” Bremigan Scholarship Fund and other local scholarships.

To submit items for the Community Calendar email them to mcsnews@aimmediamidwest.com. Deadline is 4 p.m. Friday to appear in the following week’s edition.

