COLLEGE NEWS

Lake Erie College Dean’s List

PAINESVILLE — More than 240 Lake Erie College Students were named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List. This distinction is reserved for degree-seeking students who have earned at least nine semester hours of credits at the College during a single academic term and achieved a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher.

Dylan Conant of Edison.

Ohio Northern University Dean’s List

The following student from Morrow County was named to the Dean’s List for fall semester 2018-19 at Ohio Northern University. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, a student must attain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher and be enrolled full-time.

Caitlin Thebeault of Northmor High School.

MVNU Dean’s List

MOUNT VERNON — Sydney Marie Vaught has been named to the dean’s list for the 2018 fall semester at Mount Vernon Nazarene University. The dean’s list includes all students who carried a minimum of 12 credit hours and have maintained a grade point average of 3.5 or above for the semester.

Vaught, a freshman majoring in Early Childhood Education, has attained the dean’s list for the Fall time. She is a 2018 graduate of Cardington-Lincoln High School, and the daughter of Stephanie Chandler of Cardington and Nathaniel Vaught of Marengo.