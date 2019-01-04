JOG students visit zoo

Northmor Jobs for Ohio Graduates went on their annual trip to see the Wildlights at the Columbus Zoo. There were more lights to see this year and new activities to do. The zoo trip is a reward for service projects that JOG students provide for the community, and for their grades and attendance. Some of the JOG community service projects are cleaning the Ronald McDonald House, food drive, Zoo Delighters, clean up at Camp Mary Orton and helping the kindergarten teachers. The trip to the zoo was made possible by the Zoo Scholarship Grant for transportation and gate fees into the zoo. A total of 33 students attended this year.

