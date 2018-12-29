County Title Department to open Saturdays

MOUNT GILEAD — The Morrow County Title Department announced that it will now have hours on Saturday mornings beginning Saturday, Jan. 5. Saturday hours will be from 8 a.m. to noon.

Morrow County Clerk of Courts, Kim Bood said that this has been done to improve customer service because the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) has these hours on Saturday morning. Customers sometimes need to have a title for a car to get their registration at the BMV and this will be a good convenience for them.

Bood added that Morrow County will be a pilot county in Ohio for a new title design. The county will be one of just three counties in the state to have the new title design and size.

The size of the titles will go from 7 X 8 inches to 8 ½ X 11 inches. Morrow and the two other pilot counties will begin this design next month and other counties in the state will follow in March.

The Morrow County Title Department is at 80 N. Walnut St. Suite D on the lower floor of Walnut Place in Mount Gilead. Weekday hours are Monday – Friday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. and beginning on Jan. 5, Saturday 8 a.m. – noon.

Clerk of Courts, Kim Bood with the present title form, and Deputy Clerks Kim Pfleiderer and Sophia Watson. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_20181226_093612.jpg Clerk of Courts, Kim Bood with the present title form, and Deputy Clerks Kim Pfleiderer and Sophia Watson. Alberta Stojkovic | The Sentinel