Cardington FFA teams place at state

Cardington High School’s FFA members traveled to Columbus State Community College to compete in the state parliamentary procedure contest on Dec. 15.

This was the first time in chapter history that both the novice and advanced teams qualified for state in the same year.

Both teams placed first in the county and sub-district contest. The advanced team placed second at district and the novice, first at the district level, both qualifying for the state.

Prior to the state competition, both teams took a written exam which placed them in their rooms. During the state contest both teams had to present a meeting where they proved their knowledge by debating on motions and demonstrating abilities such as amending motions, referring motions to committees, adjourning meetings and much more.

They were also given oral questions following the meeting. The advanced team then took a Robert’s Rules of Order reference test.

During the state competition the advanced team placed second in their room and the novice team place first in their room. The novice team moved on to the finals where they placed fifth in the state.

The chapter is proud of these students and they hard work they put into studying for the contest.

In photo of advanced team, Back row, from left: Luke Goers, Maddie Brehm, Sydney Spires, Isabelle Crum, Tess Ruehrmund. Front row: Carrie Meyers and alternate Mikayla Osborne. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_Novice-FFA-team.jpeg In photo of advanced team, Back row, from left: Luke Goers, Maddie Brehm, Sydney Spires, Isabelle Crum, Tess Ruehrmund. Front row: Carrie Meyers and alternate Mikayla Osborne. Courtesy Photos The Cardington Novice FFA team holding their fifth place banner are, from left, Beth Hardwick, Hazel Jolliff, Brooke Clapham, Haillee Edgell, Alexis Brooks, Cheyenne Skaggs, Mikayla Linkous and Megan Benson. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/12/web1_Advanced-Team-Parliamentary-Procedure-2018.jpeg The Cardington Novice FFA team holding their fifth place banner are, from left, Beth Hardwick, Hazel Jolliff, Brooke Clapham, Haillee Edgell, Alexis Brooks, Cheyenne Skaggs, Mikayla Linkous and Megan Benson. Courtesy Photos