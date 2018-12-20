MORROW COUNTY COURT NEWS

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Through Dec. 12

Edgardo Ramirez Lopez and Amber Weant.

Robert Campbell and Kimberly Alexander.

John Shultz Jr. and Shelly Brehman.

Patrick Sargent Jr. and Angel Miracle.

Chase Patton and Carrie Dyson.

Probate Court

Entry waiving appraisal of real estate in estate of Ruth A. Hoffman.

Entry approving fiduciary in estate of Beth Cummings.

Second entry approving and settling account in estate of Alice F. Thompson.

Judgment entry order to pay attorney fees in estate of Jack Milton Corbin.

Entry setting hearing; dispensing with appraisal in estate of Mary Ruth Van Horn.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Dareld K. Rinehart.

Certificate for transfer of motor vehicle, title of examination in estate of Margie Roberts.

Judgment entry order to pay attorney fees in estate of Bruce Allen Adams.

Inventory and appraisal with real estate; schedule of assets in estate of Thomas Anthony Moran Sr.

Judgment entry report of distribution in estate of Wanda E. Vernon.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Thomas David Marcum.

Inventory and appraisal in estate of Vaughn R. Cole.

Waiver of notice of hearing on inventory in estate of Robert Wonacott.

Waiver of notice of hearing on inventory in estate of Clarabelle Scott.

Notice of filing of deposition transcript in estate of Vernon D. Todd.

Entry approving and settling account in estate of Mark Edward Phillips.

Consent to transfer real estate in estate of Julia Aurand.

Inventory and appraisal in estate of Tanner Carl Holt.

Entry authorizing sale of personal property in estate of George David Vernon.

Entry relieving estate from administration in estate of Gary Tyrone Faust.

Entry settling account and ordering notice in estate of Jane A. Seitz.

Entry approving fiduciary in estate of Donald J. Powell.

Continuance granted, north court room, in estate of Edwin D. Rinehart.

Judgment entry report of distribution in estate of Ronald G. Carsner.

Entry relieving estate from administration in estate of Beulah Jane Staton.

Entry approving fiduciary in estate of Martha L. Sturrock.

Waiver of notice of probate of will in estate of Dennis Howard Oiler.

Entry admitting will to probate in estate of Evelyn G. Linder.

Entry granting summary release from administration in estate of Phyllis E. Burson.

Entry settling account and ordering notice in estate of Mitchell Michael Davis.

Application to probate will; certificate of death filed in estate of Joyce E. Stoutemyer.

Application to probate will; certificate of death filed in estate of Paul W. Stoutemyer.

Certificate of death filed; notice to administrator of estate recovery program in estate of Alona Lynn Starlin.

Certificate of death filed; notice to administrator of estate recovery program in estate of Carol D. German.

Certificate of death filed in estate of Carolyn E. Finch.

Certificate of death filed in estate of Donald Lee Steck.

Original will filed in estate of Judith Evelyn Steck.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed in estate of Robert L. Lawyer.

Certificate of death filed; original will filed in estate of Barbara Kearney.