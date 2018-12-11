Annie Moses Band coming to Palace

MARION — PBS sensation and classical-crossover artist, Annie Moses Band, well-known for their fiery string playing and soulful renditions of beloved American songs, are bringing their spectacular show to the Palace on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m.

The Annie Moses Band is comprised of five talented siblings who began their music training at a young age. Their studies took them to the Juilliard School and then expanded into an astonishing variety of genres including folk, bluegrass, and jazz.

The group combines technical skill with exhilarating showmanship in every style of music including an epic re-imagining of Gershwin and Copland classics “Rhapsody in Bluegrass,” “Summertime,” and “Hoedown,” a spellbinding rendition of “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face,” and favorites like “I Only Have Eyes For You,” “Nat King Cole Medley,” Paul Williams’ “Just An Old Fashioned Love Song,” and Don McLean’s “And I Love You So.”

The Emmy Award winning band’s original songwriting and innovative arranging are also on call in beautiful ballads “Deep In The Fescue Meadow” and show-stopping fiddle fusion “Orange Blossom Special,” along with songs filled with spectacular wonder like “In The New World,” “Choctaw Cowboy,” and “West Pioneer.”

Tickets are on sale now for Annie Moses Band and are priced at $23, $28 Adult; $12 Child age 12 and younger.

In addition to Annie Moses Band, the Marion Palace Theatre offers theatre-goers a diverse entertainment schedule in the coming months. Performing on the main stage will be Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute in concert on Saturday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. with tickets priced at $15, $18, $23 and $28; a Junior Palace Production of “The Tale of Snow White” on Feb. 8, 9, and 10 with tickets on sale for $18 adults, and $12 children; and the classic rock band America on Friday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. Tickets for America are on sale now for $34, $42, $50, $58.

In the May Pavilion, theatre-goers will enjoy “Improv in the May” on the following Fridays: Jan. 4, Jan. 25, and Feb. 15. Featuring Marion-based Shovel City improv group, this hilarious event takes the phrase “audience participation” to a new level. Just like in the popular television show, “Who’s Line Is It Anyway,” the actors play a series of games with suggestions from the audience fueling their actions and characters.

Patrons are asked to come prepared to give suggestions. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased in advance or at the door.

A $1 fee will be added to each ticket purchased by a non-PCAA member. Ticketing fees are waived for current 2018-2019 Palace Cultural Arts Association (PCAA) Members. For information or to purchase tickets for the shows listed above, call the Marion Palace Theatre Box Office at 740-383-2101 or visit www.marionpalace.org.

